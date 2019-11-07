Connect with us

Kibra By-Elections: Man Arrested Bribing Voters in Favor of Mariga

EIv5irfW4AEq6G6
Police Arrest a Man for Alleged Voter Bribery [PHOTO COURTESY]

Police in Kibra have arrested a man who was allegedly bribing voters with Ksh 1000 shillings to vote for Jubilee Candidate MacDonald Mariga in the ongoing by-elections.

The incident happened at Mashimoni Squatters Primary School. The man had watts of Ksh 200 notes and was allegedly giving each voter five notes which amount to Ksh 1000 shillings.

An unidentified woman, who says she was a former Councillor in Kibra, showed evidence of the Ksh 1000 shillings she had received from the suspect.

‘Pesa ndiyo nimeishika. Kama mnajua mko na kura mbona mnaleta hapa pesa zenu za njaa njaa!’ the woman told NTV. Interestingly, she refused to return the money.

There have also been unconfirmed claims that a section of Kibra residents were seen leaving DP William Ruto’s Karen residence in the wee hours of Thursday morning.

Blogger Abraham Mutai shared a message on social media from a man who claimed to have voted at the KMTC polling station but his finger was not marked, meaning he could vote again.

Despite the bribery allegations, voting is going on smoothly in the constituency. Some polling stations started voting late after KIEMs kits failed.

ODM has deployed several MPs on the ground to monitor the voting in the constituency that has been branded ‘Baba’s bedroom.

Read Also: ‘Ruto Has Donated More Money Than Safaricom’

The party announced through its Twitter handle that Raila Odinga and Imran Okoth would vote at the Old Kibra Primary School. Despite being a strong candidate in the race, Mariga will not vote in Kibra because he is not a registered voter in the constituency.

 

