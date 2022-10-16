Meet Powerful Individuals President William Ruto Hangs Out With in Private

President William Ruto’s inner circle consists of businessmen, lawyers, family members, and political leaders who not only socialize with him, but also advise and assist him in governing the country.

In this article KDRTV looks into the powerful individuals who meet the commander-in-chief of the armed forces at the State House and other secluded locations.

DP Rigathi Gachagua

Gachagua is regarded as one of Ruto’s closest allies. In addition to sharing their profound spiritual beliefs, he confides in him matters concerning country administration and policy formation.

Ruto was compelled to choose Gachagua as his running mate over former Tharaka Nithi senator Kithure Kindiki because Gachagua was reportedly part of the team that funded his campaigns.

Kithure Kindiki

Kindiki was widely expected to be Ruto’s running mate ahead of the August 9 election.

President Ruto did, however, reward Kindiki by naming him as the CS for Interior.

Hussein Mohamed

The former Citizen TV news anchor who was appointed as the new State House spokesperson is part of the team that hangs out with Ruto in private. During the campaigns leading to the August 9 General elections, Hussein was tasked with drafting Ruto’s campaign messaging and public communication.

Alexander Ezenagu

Ezenagu is the son in law of President William Ruto. According to insiders, Ruto could use his knowledge of taxes and international trade to improve his diplomatic standing.

He holds a Masters in Commercial Law from the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom,

Murkomen and Sudi

Although Murkomen and Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi do not appear prominently in the inner circle, they are close confidants of the president.

According to political analysts, Ruto prefers Sudi and Murkomen because they are familiar with issues affecting ‘hustlers.’ Because of their personal stories of grace to grass, the two are said to resonate perfectly with his idea of uplifting the common mwananchi.

Other individuals that the President hangs out with in private include; Energy CS nominee Davis Chirchir, nominated Senator Veronicah Maina, Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro and Dennis Itumbi.