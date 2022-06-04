Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Kithure Kindiki Lands A Lucrative Deal

By

Published

William Ruto and Kithure Kindiki at the Bomas of Kenya
William Ruto and Kithure Kindiki at the Bomas of Kenya

Kithure Kindiki was close to becoming Ruto’s running mate in Kenya Kwanza after he was shortlisted as one of the most favorable running mates. After Gachagua was chosen, Kindiki went ahead and told the media that he will take a break to reorganize himself as he will be supporting his party to deliver the presidency. 

IEBC chair wafula Chebukati Kithure Kindiki and William Ruto

IEBC chair wafula Chebukati Kithure Kindiki and William Ruto

However, a section of leaders in the Kenya Kwanza camp argued that Kindiki was a suitable candidate because of his cool, collected, and soft-spoken nature that would complement Ruto’s personality.

On the other hand, Kindiki also added that he will not be available for any appointive position after the August 9 polls.

However, DP William Ruto today appointed Kindiki to be his chief agent ahead of the August 9 polls after receiving his nomination certificate from IEBC at Bomas of Kenya.

William Ruto and Kithure Kindiki

Deputy President William Ruto and Kithure Kindiki

In a statement, Deputy President William Ruto said;

“I have appointed responsible professionals to be our liaison between Kenya Kwanza and IEBC. They will work with you in making sure that the communication and the relationship between us as candidates and IEBC are useful and helpful,” Ruto said.

Also read Kindiki Kithure: Am Not Available For Any Position

Additionally, Kindiki was one of the leaders who accompanied deputy William Ruto to the Bomas of Kenya to present his nomination papers to the IEBC. In his new work as Ruto’s chief argent, Kithure  Kindiki will be assisted by UDA Secretary-General Veronica Maina and Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok. 

Read more Kindiki Reveals Why He Skipped Ruto’s Running Mate Unveiling Event

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020