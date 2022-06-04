Kithure Kindiki Lands A Lucrative Deal

Kithure Kindiki was close to becoming Ruto’s running mate in Kenya Kwanza after he was shortlisted as one of the most favorable running mates. After Gachagua was chosen, Kindiki went ahead and told the media that he will take a break to reorganize himself as he will be supporting his party to deliver the presidency.

However, a section of leaders in the Kenya Kwanza camp argued that Kindiki was a suitable candidate because of his cool, collected, and soft-spoken nature that would complement Ruto’s personality.

On the other hand, Kindiki also added that he will not be available for any appointive position after the August 9 polls.

However, DP William Ruto today appointed Kindiki to be his chief agent ahead of the August 9 polls after receiving his nomination certificate from IEBC at Bomas of Kenya.

In a statement, Deputy President William Ruto said;

“I have appointed responsible professionals to be our liaison between Kenya Kwanza and IEBC. They will work with you in making sure that the communication and the relationship between us as candidates and IEBC are useful and helpful,” Ruto said.

Also read Kindiki Kithure: Am Not Available For Any Position

Additionally, Kindiki was one of the leaders who accompanied deputy William Ruto to the Bomas of Kenya to present his nomination papers to the IEBC. In his new work as Ruto’s chief argent, Kithure Kindiki will be assisted by UDA Secretary-General Veronica Maina and Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok.

Read more Kindiki Reveals Why He Skipped Ruto’s Running Mate Unveiling Event