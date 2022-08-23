Connect with us

Politics

Kivutha Kibwana Defects to William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza

By

Published

20220823 140154

Outgoing Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has joined the Ruto camp and is set to be among the President elect’s legal team at the Supreme Court. 

Taking to his social media on Tuesday Ruto acknowledged Kibwana’s defection stating that they will work together in the development of the country. 

“We associate with the leadership that Prof. Governor Kibwana has manifested in agreeing to work with us in furthering our country’s development agenda.” he wrote.

“The Makueni Governor will join the Kenya Kwanza legal team in the ongoing presidential election petition. At the Karen Residence, welcomed Governor Kibwana to Kenya Kwanza accompanied by other leaders,” he added.

More to follow…

