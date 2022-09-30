Connect with us

Politics

Labour Court Reinstates Ruth Kulundu to IEBC

ruth kulundu photo iebc

Ruth Kulundu

The Employment and Labour Relations Court has reinstated the Independent and Electoral Boundaries Commission Deputy CEO Ruth Kulundu days after she was suspended by IEBC CEO Marjan Hussein Marjan. 

In an order issued on Friday September 30, Ruth Kulundu will resume her duties in IEBC until the case is heard and determined. 

Justice Jacob Gakeri, who is hearing the case, has instructed that it be handled as an urgent matter that must be heard and decided within a short time.

Kulundu had been suspended by Hussein Marjan on suspicion of assisting the four opposing commissioners in the presidential petition.

Ruth Kulundu’s relationship with her colleagues has been strained since the disputed presidential election. 

According to Hussein Marjan, Kulundu went behind his back and organized a meeting with IEBC vice chairman Juliana Cherera, and the other three commissioners.

Lawmakers from Azimio la Umoja earlier this week protested the decision to suspend Kulundu. 

The MPs, led by TJ Kajwang of Ruaraka, accused Marjan and Wafula Chebukati of having intimidated the Deputy CEO into complying with their requests.

fc2840c1cafee90a

The Police intervened and scattered the protesters while firing tear gas to the crowd.

“Kulundu has been accused of arranging an illegal plenary meeting and one wonders who were the attendees of the meeting. This concerned officer must be accorded a fair hearing which begins with responding to a show cause notice,” Atieno Kajwang said during the demonstrations.

” The Commission must sit in plenary and resolve that the CEO issues the show cause letter, which may be followed by interdiction or suspension if further investigations are required,” said the MP.

The matter is scheduled for hearing on 24th of October, 2022.

