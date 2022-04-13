Laikipia Women Representative Promise To Laikipua Residents Ahead of UDA Party Primaries

Cate Waruguru, Laikipia Women representative will be vying for the Laikipia East constituency seat in this coming general elections.
As she was speaking to Laikipia residents today, Catherine Waruguru promised Laikipia residents that she will be the best candidate and will take care of their needs as their leader.
However, most of Laikipia county faces water shortage and has poorly equipped nursery schools. Waruguru promised to renovate all the nursery, primary and high schools in the region.
On the other hand, those school buses in schools shall be used to take children to school early in the morning. The buses have always waited for celebrations only when hired. Most of the students live far away from the school and get to school either late or tired.
Waruguru, however, will have more companies in her area to create job opportunities for the unemployed people in the region.
Nonetheless, there is also increased grabbing of public utility land by real estate operators who entice potential customers with low prices. Waruguru promised her people that she will help them get title deeds for their land.
Also, read Uhuru’s Jubilee Dealt A Huge Blow As MP Cate Waruguru Officially Joins DP Ruto’s UDA
In the 2017 elections, Ms Waruguru won with 138,491 votes.