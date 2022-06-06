List of 12 Governors Who Have Dropped Their Deputy Governors Ahead Of August Polls

The majority of governors seeking re-election on August 9 have abandoned their deputies due to supremacy battles.

At least 12 county chiefs have chosen new running mates after “considering ethnic, clan, and gender cards.”

Governor Mutahi Kahiga of Nyeri has dropped his deputy Caroline Karugu in favour of businessman David Kinarire.

Governor Wilber Ottichilo of Vihiga has chosen Mr Wilberforce Kitiezo over Mr Patrick Saisi. Mr Saisi, who has grown to be a powerful figure in county politics, is running on the Equitable Party banner to replace his boss.

Governor Granton Samboja has also replaced Mr Majala Mlaghui in Taita Taveta with Priscilla Mwangeka, a former Voi mayor. Mr. Samboja and Mr. Mlaghui have been at odds since 2019.

Mr Abdifatah Sheikh Mohamed Diriye has been appointed as Governor Mohamed Abdi Mohamud’s running mate in Wajir.

Governor Anne Waiguru of Kirinyaga has chosen Mr James Kinyua Mutugi, putting an end to his tense relationship with his deputy Peter Ndambiri.

Governor Francis Kimemia has replaced Cicilia Mbuthia with Mr. Isaac Gitura in Nyandarua.

In West Pokot John Lonyangapuo has chosen Mr. Simon Koudomuk Kachapin after ending ties with Dr. Nicholas Atudonyang.

In Nakuru, Governor Lee Kinyanjui has chosen former Nakuru West parliamentary candidate Franciscar Kamuren over Mr. Erick Korir.

Kiambu Governor James Nyoro has also replaced Dr. Joyce Ngugi with Dr. June Njambi Waweru.

Other Governors who have replaced their deputies include, Wycliffe Wangamati (Bungoma) Ndiritu Muriithi (Laikipia) and Stanley Kiptis (Baringo)

According to political analyst Prof Edward Kisiangani, many Governors dropped their deputies due to political realignments.

“Some adjustments have been done within their respective coalitions but from a different political party. Some governors mistreated their deputies that they cannot work together anymore,” he says.

Governors Anyang’ Nyong’o (Kisumu), Stephen Sang (Nandi), Kiraitu Murungi (Meru), Fahim Twaha (Lamu), Joseph Ole Lenku (Kajiado), Hillary Barchok (Bomet) and Amos Nyaribo (Nyamira) are the only one who have retained their deputies.

