List of 14 Polling Stations the Supreme Court Has Ordered for a Vote Recount 

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered that 15 polling stations should have their presodential votes recounted within the next 2 days.

The report from the 15 polling stations is set to be tabled before the Supreme Court this Thursday at 2.00 PM.

“That the IEBC does deliver all ballot boxes in Bomet, Nandi, Kiambu, Kericho, Kirinyaga and Nyeri counties for inspection, scrutiny, recount and such terms as it deems fit,” Chief Justice Martha Koome stated

The court has also mandated that forms 34A sent through the KIEMS kits from the stations be scrutinized in addition to the vote count and inspection.

“Each Party shall be represented by two agents during the exercises above and they shall at times be under the supervision of the Registrar of the court and her staff,” the court ordered.

The Supreme Court also ordered acting Inspector General of Police, Noor Gabow to provide adequate security during the recounting of ballots in 14 polling stations.

“We direct the Inspector General of Police in liaison with the Registrar of this Court to provide adequate security during the exercise of scrutiny,” Justice Philomena Mwilu directed.

Below is a list of the 14 polling stations where a recount has been ordered.

Nandi Hills Primary School (Nandi County)

Sinendet Primary School (Nandi County)

Belgut Primary School (Kericho)

Kapsuser Primary School (Kericho)

Chepkutum Primary School (Kericho)

Jomvi (Mombasa)

Mikindani (Mombasa)

Ministry of Water Tanks (Mombasa)

Majengo Primary School (Mombasa)

Mvita Primary School (Mombasa)

Tinderet CONMO (Nandi)

Jarok Primary School (Nyandarua)

Gathanji Primary School (Nyandarua)

Kiheo Primary School (Nyandarua)

The Supreme Court is expected to give a final ruling on Monday, September 5.

