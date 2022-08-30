Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

List of 14 Polling Stations the Supreme Court Has Ordered for a Vote Recount 

By

Published

images 77 27

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered that 15 polling stations should have their presodential votes recounted within the next 2 days.

The report from the 15 polling stations is set to be tabled before the Supreme Court this Thursday at 2.00 PM.

“That the IEBC does deliver all ballot boxes in Bomet, Nandi, Kiambu, Kericho, Kirinyaga and Nyeri counties for inspection, scrutiny, recount and such terms as it deems fit,” Chief Justice Martha Koome stated

The court has also mandated that forms 34A sent through the KIEMS kits from the stations be scrutinized in addition to the vote count and inspection.

“Each Party shall be represented by two agents during the exercises above and they shall at times be under the supervision of the Registrar of the court and her staff,” the court ordered. 

20220830 182423

The Supreme Court also ordered acting Inspector General of Police, Noor Gabow to provide adequate security during the recounting of ballots in 14 polling stations. 

“We direct the Inspector General of Police in liaison with the Registrar of this Court to provide adequate security during the exercise of scrutiny,” Justice Philomena Mwilu directed.

Below is a list of the 14 polling stations where a recount has been ordered.

  • Nandi Hills Primary School (Nandi County)
  • Sinendet Primary School (Nandi County)
  •  Belgut Primary School (Kericho)
  • Kapsuser Primary School (Kericho)
  • Chepkutum Primary School (Kericho)
  • Jomvi (Mombasa)
  • Mikindani (Mombasa)
  • Ministry of Water Tanks (Mombasa)
  • Majengo Primary School (Mombasa)
  • Mvita Primary School (Mombasa)
  • Tinderet CONMO (Nandi)
  • Jarok Primary School (Nyandarua)
  • Gathanji Primary School (Nyandarua)
  • Kiheo Primary School (Nyandarua)

The Supreme Court is expected to give a final ruling on Monday, September 5.

Also Read: Raila Odinga Speaks on Chebukati’s Response Affidavit, Hopes the Supreme Court Will Favour Him

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020