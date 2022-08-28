Connect with us

Politics

Raila Odinga Speaks on Chebukati’s Response Affidavit, Hopes the Supreme Court Will Favour Him

By

Published

images 48

ODM party leader Raila Odinga

Azimio la Umoja presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga has disputed IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati’s claims that there were plans from the ‘deep state’ to manipulate the August 9 presidential results.

Speaking on Sunday during a church service at the AIC Olympic Church in Kibra, the former premier questioned why Chebukati did not raise an alarm and waited until the eleventh hour to reveal the alleged attempt to bribe election officials.

Raila challenged Chebukati to table his evidence on the alleged attempts to bribe him and the other commissioners.

“Who was trying to bribe him and how much was he offered? He initially said that they wanted to attack him, now he claims that they wanted to bribe him?

“You failed to execute your duties yet you came out chest-thumping claiming that you knew what was happening,” Raila stated.

The former prime minister criticized the Commission’s disagreements, noting that the split of commissioners is a clear indicator that the August 9 election had been tampered with.

He further defended his choice to file a lawsuit with the Supreme Court challenging the election of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate William Ruto as the fifth President of Kenya.

“Between the two groups, it is the truth I want to be told. Not just because of the 2022 elections but for posterity so that we do not have such charades in future elections. 

“It is a shame for democracy. These people are trying to stage a civilian coup and Kenyans will not allow it,” Raila reiterated.

He further noted that he will accept the Supreme Court’s verdict should it favour him or not.

“I am not scared. If I won, I won, if I lost, I will admit that I have lost. I am certain that I won and I will stand unshaken and the voice of the people of Kenya must be respected in the world,” he stated.

Also Read: IEBC Commissioner Abdi Guliye Reveals What the Deep State Wanted Chebukati to do Before the Announcement of Presidential results

