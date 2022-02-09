Connect with us

List of 20 Counties with Highest Registered Voters Ahead Of August 9 General Elections

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Sunday, February 6 concluded its second phase of the voter registration exercise.

IEBC however failed to achieve its target due to poor voter registration turnout.

The commission ascribed the low turnout to voter indifference and challenges with national identification.

The IEBC registered 1.51 million new voters during the first phase of the drive, which lasted one month and ended on November 5, last year. In the second phase, the commission registered 1,032,645 new voters.

The electoral body has been urging Kenyans to register as voters but the participation has far below the expected. The registration exercise, meanwhile, continues at IEBC constituency offices.

Kenya presently has 22,152,144 registered voters across the country as a result of the latest exercise.

Below are 20 counties with the highest  number of voters ahead of the August 9 general elections.

  1. Nairobi  – 2, 505,199
  2. kiambu -1,293,309
  3. Nakuru – 1,050,367
  4. Kakamega – 841,139
  5. Meru- 780, 858
  6. Machakos – 690,243
  7. Mombasa – 654,063
  8. Bungoma – 644,233
  9. Kisii -638,871
  10.  Murang’a – 628,416
  11.  Kisumu – 616,871
  12.  Kilifi – 582,631
  13.  Homa Bay – 537,108
  14.  Kitui – 532,267
  15.  Uasin Gishu -530,993
  16.  Siaya – 518,056
  17.  Nyeri – 492,046
  18.  Kajiado – 463,546
  19.  Migori – 454, 954
  20.  Kericho – 429,288

 

