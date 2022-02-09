List of 20 Counties with Highest Registered Voters Ahead Of August 9 General Elections

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Sunday, February 6 concluded its second phase of the voter registration exercise.
IEBC however failed to achieve its target due to poor voter registration turnout.
The commission ascribed the low turnout to voter indifference and challenges with national identification.
The IEBC registered 1.51 million new voters during the first phase of the drive, which lasted one month and ended on November 5, last year. In the second phase, the commission registered 1,032,645 new voters.
The electoral body has been urging Kenyans to register as voters but the participation has far below the expected. The registration exercise, meanwhile, continues at IEBC constituency offices.
Kenya presently has 22,152,144 registered voters across the country as a result of the latest exercise.
Below are 20 counties with the highest number of voters ahead of the August 9 general elections.
- Nairobi – 2, 505,199
- kiambu -1,293,309
- Nakuru – 1,050,367
- Kakamega – 841,139
- Meru- 780, 858
- Machakos – 690,243
- Mombasa – 654,063
- Bungoma – 644,233
- Kisii -638,871
- Murang’a – 628,416
- Kisumu – 616,871
- Kilifi – 582,631
- Homa Bay – 537,108
- Kitui – 532,267
- Uasin Gishu -530,993
- Siaya – 518,056
- Nyeri – 492,046
- Kajiado – 463,546
- Migori – 454, 954
- Kericho – 429,288