Politics

List Of 20 Senators Eyeing Gubernatorial Seats In August 2022

By

Published

Each Kenyan election cycle brings its own set of gifts and as the 2022 general election is fast approaching, we may expect new faces of politicians to emerge regardless of the many electoral positions available.

IMG 20211223192222

This is also the period when political parties emerge and form coalitions. According to the Office of the registrar of political parties over 80 new political outfits have so far been officially registered and cleared for the August 2022 elections.
Thanks to the Kenyan Constitution of 2010, more than 20 governors will be departing from their existing positions in time for the 2022 general elections having served for two five-year terms. However, their retirement has opened openings for current senators, some of whom are serving their first terms and others are spending their second terms. They are all aspiring to be county chiefs.

With politics, this may be the case for some of them, while others may face stronger opponents, such as incumbents who have the support of county officials and access to county resources.
Some of these senators have waited patiently for two terms for the incumbents to leave office so that they might run for governor, and the time has finally come for many of them.

IMG 20201029195012

It is also worth noting that this is not an exhaustive list, as many more candidates are anticipated to launch their candidacy for governor in the coming weeks.
Below are 20 senators who are aiming to become governors in 2022.
1. Mutula Kilonzo Jnr– Makueni
2. Mithika Linturi– Meru
3. Margaret Kamar– Uasin Gishu
4. Kithure Kindiki– Tharaka Nithi
5. Mohamed Mahamud– Mandera
6. Kimani Wamatangi– Kiambu
7. Irungu Kangata– Muranga
8. Ledama Olekina– Narok
9. Charles Kibiru– Kirinyaga
10. George Khaniri– Vihiga
11. Sam Ongeri– Kisii
12. Fred Outa– Kisumu
13. Okong’ o Omogeni– Nyamira
14. Ochillo Ayacko– Migori
15. Steward Madzayo– Kilifi
16. Onesmus Kipchumba Murkomen– Elgeyo Marakwet
17. James Orengo– Siaya
18. Cleophas Malala– Kakamega
19. Susan Kihika– Nakuru
20. Johnson Sakaja– Nairobi

