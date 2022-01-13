Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Powerful Women in DP Ruto’s Camp Eyeing Gubernatorial Seats in August 2022

By

Published

9a30c1bd813434ca

With less than 8 months before the next general elections, a number of politicians have already declared interest in running for various seats in the next elections.

Female politicians have not been left behind in the 2022 elections. Below are four powerful women in the hustler camp who are seeking to become governors.

1) Susan Kihika

3c3a765841eb0373d58e82abdc15b3b6

Susan Kihika is currently the Senator for Nakuru County. She entered politics in 2013, winning a seat as a Member of the County Assembly (MCA) and later becoming the Speaker of the Nakuru County Assembly.

In 2017, she ran for the Nakuru senatorial seat, defeating then-incumbent senator James Kiarie Mungai, who was running on a Jubilee ticket, in both primaries and general elections.

The vocal senator is one of DP Ruto’s ardent supporters. She has vowed to defeat Lee Kinyanjui, the governor of Kenya, in the 2022 elections.

2) Anne Waiguru

ehwopyzy81zapyf6135c0ede3e89

Anne Mumbi Waiguru is one of the few Mt Kenya governors who are supporting DP William Ruto’s presidential ambitions in the August general elections. Waiguru who since 2018 was on Raila Odinga’s side recently decamped to UDA as she plans to secure reelection as the Kirinyaga governor. Her move to UDA however did not settle well for her competitor Purity Ngirici who was in UDA but has since left Ruto’s camp and aims to run for the Kirinyaga gubernatorial seat as an independent candidate.

READ ALSO: 5 MPs Running For Gubernatorial Seats in August Elections

3). Cecil Mbarire

laboso

Cecily Mutitu Mbarire is a Kenyan politician. She belongs to the Jubilee Party and was elected for the first time to represent the Runyenjes Constituency in the National Assembly of Kenya in 2007. She is currently a Jubilee party nominated MP. Mbarire will be seeking to run for the Embu gubernatorial seat in August under the UDA party.

4) Aisha Jumwa

jumwa

Aisha Jumwa is a renowned parliamentarian representing Malindi. Aisha Jumwa was an ardent supporter of ODM leader Raila Odinga but has defected to the hustler nation. Jumwa is seeking to succeed outgoing Kilifi governor Amason Kingi in the August 2022 general elections.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019