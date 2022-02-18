Connect with us

Politics

List of Bigwigs Aiming To Run For the Homabay County Gubernatorial Seat

By

Published

kidero magwanga

A political showdown is expected in Homabay County as the race to succeed Governor Cyprian Awiti is heating up.

The Homabay race is anticipated to give the ODM leader a big headache based on the big politicians interested in the seat.

Politicians who are aiming the seat include former Nairobi governor Evans Kidero, ODM chairman John Mbadi, Homabay Women Rep Gladys Wanga, former Kasipul MP Oyugi Magwanga, Homabay deputy governor Hamilton Orata, Kuppet secretary-general Akelo Misori,  Isaiah Ogwe, Jared Otieno, Luis Ogingo, Mark Obar, and Jared Kiasa.

The ODM party led by Raila Odinga may opt to use consensus in picking its candidate ahead of the August 9 polls.

However, the arrangement may turn out to become the Orange party’s biggest test. The negotiated democracy was adopted in 2013 to settle between Awiti, Gladys Wanga, and the late Otieno Kajwang.

The arrangement agreed that The governorship to be handed to the bigger Rachuonyo, which includes Karachuonyo, Kasipul, and Kabondo, Suba was awarded the Senate,  Rangwe was given the woman representative while Ndhiwa was given the deputy governorship.

Also Read

  1. Former Nominated MPs Who and Rose Became Political Bigwigs
  2. Meet Five Billionaires Eyeing Political Seats in the August Elections
  3. Sharon Otieno’s Mother Finally Chooses DP Ruto’s UDA Over Raila’s ODM

The Homabay race has resulted in local leaders being divided with MPs and MCAs taking sides

The candidates have already taken to the streets, some after revealing their multimillion-campaign machinery.

The candidates are also courting political bigwigs, whom they have invited to their events in order to build their political profiles and persuade voters that they are the best candidate for the governorship.

The most difficult battle for hopefuls is securing an ODM ticket. With ODM being the most popular party in the county, receiving the party’s ticket for any seat in the region is as good as winning it.

