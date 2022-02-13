Connect with us

Meet Five Billionaires Eyeing Political Seats in the August Elections

The August 9 2022 general election is anticipated to be extremely competitive, given the level of candidates vying for various political offices. These individuals, ranging from lawyers to businessmen, CEOs, entrepreneurs, and celebrities, have chosen to test their mettle in the murky waters of politics.

Here are some rich businesspersons aiming to run for elective positions.

Bundotich Zedekiah Kiprop

Buzeki

Zedekiah Kiprop famously known as Buzeki will be aiming to run for the Uasin Gishu gubernatorial seat. He is anticipated to run under the ‘Azimio la Umoja’ banner, which is affiliated with President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga. Buzeki is the founder and CEO of Buzeki limited, an East and Central African logistics company with subsidiaries. The billionaire has also invested in the dairy and agricultural sectors.

Suleiman Shahbal

bir5bmhqlylsbepar960bf83beea457

Suleiman Shahbal is a well-known businessman from the coastal region. He is aiming to become the second Mombasa County governor in the August polls. Shahbal, who recently defected from the ruling party Jubilee, is set to fight the seat on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket. He is currently the proprietor of Gulf Power, an Athi River-based power plant, and the owner and CEO of Gulf African Bank.

Richard Ngatia

PHOTO 2020 08 25 14 39 14 e1598365989191

Richard Ngatia, a close friend of President Uhuru Kenyatta, is aiming to run for the Nairobi county governorship under the ‘Azimio la Umoja’ umbrella. Ngatia is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Megascope Healthcare Limited, a significant corporate participant in the healthcare sector not only in Kenya but also throughout Africa. Apart from health care, the billionaire owns the renowned Galileo bar in Westlands.

Jimi Wanjigi

IMG 20210419160305

Jimmy Wanjigi. Image courtesy

The Renowned business mogul is aiming to run for President in the August polls. He is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Kwacha Group of Companies, a privately held conglomerate with interests in agriculture, real estate, development, mining, financial services, and banking.

Tabitha Karanja

b922b2dc3c43601c660152ccc1606894

Tabitha  Karanja is a Kenyan businesswoman, entrepreneur, and industrialist. She is the founder and current Chief Executive Officer of Keroche Breweries. Tabitha is aiming to run for the Nakuru County senatorial seat under the UDA banner.

