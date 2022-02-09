List of Government Officials Who have Resigned to Vie for Political Seats

A number of top government officials have resigned in the past 24 hours as they aim to run for elective positions in the August 9 general elections. This is according to the law, which requires public officers who intend to run for elective posts to resign 6 months before the election.
Below is a list of officials who have formally resigned from the Uhuru government.
- Charles Keter- The former devolution CS resigned on Tuesday, February 8, and is aiming to run for the Kericho County Gubernatorial seat.
- John Munyes- Munyes resigned on Tuesday and is intending to succeed Josphat Nanok as the next Turkana Governor.
- Patrick Ole Ntutu- He is aiming to vie for the Narok gubernatorial seat.
- Engineer John Mosonik- The Petroleum CAS resigned to run for Bomet County Gubernatorial seat.
- Fred Segor- The PS is aiming at the Baringo Gubernatorial seat on a UDA ticket.
- Joseph Boinnet- The former police boss resigned from his Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) in the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife to run for the Elgeyo-Marakwet Gubernatorial seat.
- CAS Ken Obura- The East African Community CAS is aiming to run for the Kisumu County gubernatorial seat.
- Gideon Munga’aro- Mungaro aims to succeed Amason Kingi as the next Kilifi Governor.
- Joseph Irungu- The water PS resigned on Tuesday, February 8.
- Adan Mohamed- Mohammed is aiming at the Mandera gubernatorial seat.
- Hassan Noor Hassan- the Education CAS also resigned to vie to the Mandera Gubernatorial seat.
- Sicily Kariuki- the Water CS is aiming for the Nyandarua County top seat.
- Kiema Kilonzo
- Chris Obure- Obure resigned on Wednesday morning to contest for the Kisii County top seat.
- Lawrence Karanja- the Ministry of Industrialization CAS resigned on Tuesday to run for the Nakuru County senatorial seat.
- Mumina Bonaya- she is aiming at the Isiolo Women Rep seat.
- George Natembeya- He was the first official to resign; Natembeya is aiming at the Trans- Nzoia gubernatorial seat.
- Wavinya Ndeti- The Transport CAS resigned on February 3 to launch her gubernatorial campaigns for Machakos County