Meet 5 Prominent Politicians Aiming To Make Comeback in August Elections

Between the 2017 and 2022 election cycles, a number of notable politicians who lost elections and were left out in the cold are now seeking re-election in various posts in the forthcoming August 9 elections.

While some went for elective positions in 2017 but were unsuccessful, others took a break and are now running for elective seats when Kenyans go to the polls to elect their leaders in August.

Below are some of the prominent politicians who will be seeking to make comeback in the government.

Mwangi Kiunjuiri

The former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary rumored to be eyeing a seat in Laikipia County. Despite the fact that he has yet to make a decision, rumors suggest that he will run for either the Laikipia governorship or the Laikipia East parliamentary seat.

Johnstone Muthama

The UDA chair has expressed interest in running for the Machakos gubernatorial seat in the August 9 elections. Muthama, who opted not to run in the 2017 elections is now drumming support of DP William Ruto presidency.

Ferdinand Waititu

Ferdinand Waititu, who was impeached in January 2020, has re-entered the contest.

Waititu, often known as Baba Yao, will face up against his former deputy, James Nyoro, and William Kabogo, Kiambu’s first governor, whom he defeated in 2017.

Boni Khalwale

Former Kakamega senator Boni Khalwale, and supporter of Deputy President William Ruto’s bottom-up political philosophy, is aiming to become governor. Khalwale tried unsuccessfully to unseat Governor Wycliffe Oparanya in 2017 after spending one term in the Senate.

Isaac Ruto

The former Bomet governor is aiming to reclaim his seat in the August polls. Ruto lost in 2017 to the late Joyce Laboso of the Jubilee party.

Ruto will face incumbent Hillary Barchok, who assumed governor after Laboso died in 2019, and Petroleum and Mining Cabinet Administrative Secretary, John Mosonik.