List of Heads of States Who Attended William Ruto’s Inauguration 

A number of heads of states across Africa graced William Ruto’s swearing in ceremony on Tuesday September 13 at Kasarani Stadium.

In a briefing on Saturday Interior PS Karanja Kibicho stated that at least 2500 VIPs were to attend the Tuesday event.

“We will have limited invitations of 2,500 VIPs on the dais. We have confirmations from presidents and heads of states across Africa totalling 20 in number. We will have all the protocols associated with visiting heads of state ready by foreign affairs and KDF and all those people who are concerned with the arrival of dignitaries,” Interior Principal Secretary (PS) Karanja Kibicho stated on Saturday.

Besides heads of states a number of high ranking government officials from other countries attended the event.

US President Joe Biden sent a delegation to grace the event. In a statement released on Saturday, Biden said the presidential delegation will be led by United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai.

Other members in the delegation are Honorable Meg Whitman, Honorable Colin Allred, Honorable Mary Catherine Phee and Dr. Monde Muyangwa.

Here is the full list of the heads of states in attendance.