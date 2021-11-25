Malala Speaks About Ditching OKA After Kalonzo Invited Raila To Wiper’s NDC

Barely a day after One Kenya Alliance (OKA) formed a new alliance with Mt Kenya Unity Forum principals for pre-election preparations, Kakamega senator Cleophas Malala who is Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi’s perceived spokesperson has faulted Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka for inviting Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) supremo Raila Odinga in today’s National Delegates Conference at Kasarani.

Malala revealed that Kalonzo Musyoka has proven beyond doubts that he might be Raila’s political spy in One Kenya Alliance outfit citing that unexpected move to invite Raila to Wiper’s NDC event quotes droplets of mistrusts in the “docile” group of OKA.

“You cannot invite our biggest rival (Raila Odinga) into One Kenya Alliance linked event. Then it is quite clear that you are in OKA outfit as Raila’s project which begs the question on why should not quit and make arrangements with ODM as early as now” Malala stated.

He also informed that One Kenya Alliance umbrella which shades Amani National Congress (ANC) party president, Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Ford Kenya party head Moses Wetangula, KANU chairman Gideon Moi and former Lugari MP Hon Cyrus Jirongo is destined at producing Uhuru’s successor in 2022.

Speaking about his exit from OKA, Malala threatened that the ongoing associations among Raila, Kalonzo and Wetangula might force the ANC party to cut its branches in OKA faction and sign fresh deals with other like-minded parties ahead of 2022 general election.

“If the association among Raila, Kalonzo and Gideon Moi is going to persist, then ANC will have no other option but to cut off our branches from outfit and sign fresh deals with other like-minded parties for pre-election alignments” Malala added.

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka is set to be endorsed today, Thursday, 25th November 2021, during the National Delegates Conference that is scheduled to take place at Kasarani.