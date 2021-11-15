“Wewe Ni Mjaluo, Hutapewa ANC Ticket” Fire Erupts In Mudavadi’s Camp As Malala Told The Truth Ahead Of Kakamega Gubernatorial race

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi is having a herculean task to seize the razing and rattling fire in his faction following the staggering outbursts by his two key allies.

Speaking during a funeral ceremony in Kakamega County, Mudavadi’s perceived spokesperson Cleophas Malala and his counterpart Lugari MP Hon Ayub Savula ratified the cool political temperature to hatch direct public attacks following the bruise race of replacing Kakamega governor Wickliffe Oparanya who is serving his last term.

Kakamega senator Cleophas Malala who is wobbling in the midst of massive support from the region exposed Lugari MP Ayub Savula for allegedly attending meetings when drunk. According to Malala, Savula whose normalcy is take alcohol before attending any public rally, lacks the leadership driven skills that can muscle the incomplete tasks injected by Governor Oparanya and therefore leading the great people of Kakamega requires sober minds.

“Wewe Savula unakuja kwa mkutano kama umechelewa na umelewa. Unaendaa kupiga Ile kitu yako na unakuja hapa kuongea na watu matope. Kakamega county requires sober minded leader and not people who take alcohol everytime” Malala said

In a quick rebuttal, Savula took the podium and dismissed Malala’s allegations by affirming that he (Malala) cannot outshine him in any fair and free race.

“Malala you can’t beat me in any free and fair race, let me tell you for a fact, you will never beat me Kakamega Gubernatorial Seat” Savula said.

He also leaked strange details about the corridor ANC party’s plans to oust Malala from ANC citing that he is a luo and giving him a party ticket might amount to a grievous blunder that may backfire to the party’s top leadership.

“Kwanza wacha nikuambie, Kule Juu kwa ANC party watu wansema wewe si Mluhya, wanasema wewe ni mjaluo, so the best way to save your political relevance is to fight back your senatorial seat” Savula added.