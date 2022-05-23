Martha Karua Biography Age, Family, Husband, Career

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential running mate Martha Karua is a veteran politician who has been in power for over 30 years.

Following the beginning of multi-party politics in 1992, the High Court advocate was elected Gichugu MP under the Democratic Party. She was subsequently elected for four consecutive terms, making her the constituency’s longest-serving MP. She has been the leader of the Narc Kenya party since 2008, when the party’s delegates chose her.

In 2013, the tough-talking politician dubbed “the Iron Lady” ran for president but came in sixth place with only 0.36 percent of the vote. In the 2017 elections, she was defeated by Anne Waiguru after running for the Kirinyaga governorship.

Age

Martha was born on September 22 1957 to Jackson Karua and Martha Karua and is 64 years old. Named after her mother the NARC Kenya party leader is the second born in a family of eight.

Education

Martha began her education at Kabare Girls Boarding School before enrolling at Kiburia Girls Secondary School. She subsequently attended Karoti Girls High School, where she received her East African School Certificate.

She then studied law at the University of Nairobi from 1977 to 1980. After obtaining her legal degree, she attended the Kenya School of Law from 1980 to 1981.

Career

Martha began her career as a government magistrate in 1981 and served up to 1987. She presided over cases in numerous courts, including Makadara, Nakuru, and Kibera, during her term. She left the judiciary in 1987 to create her own firm, Martha Karua & Co Advocates. She represented a number of activists including ex-Subukia MP Koigi Wamwere, who was imprisoned without charge, and politician Mirugi Kariuki.

Husband

Martha Karua’s love and marriage life is unknown to many. She was purportedly married to Justice GBM Kariuki until their divorce in 2008.

She however said in a past interview that she was never married to him and that her marital status is irrelevant. Her alleged ex-husband was arrested and charged with a criminal offense in 2015, but he was acquitted.

Martha Karua Children

Karua is the mother of two children, a son, and a daughter.

