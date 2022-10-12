Martha Karua Breaks Silence After the DPP Dropped Aisha Jumwa’s Graft Case 

Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua has reacted after the Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji withdrew Public service and genre CS nominee Aisha Jumwa’s graft case.

The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya deputy leader tweeted; “Impunity reloaded? but see no evil, hear no evil.”

According to reports, the DPP withdrew the charges in accordance with Section 87 (a) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC), which allows a public prosecutor to withdraw prosecution of any person at any time before judgment is rendered.

Jumwa was being charged with participating in illegal transactions in Malindi’s Constituency Development Fund in the Ksh 19 million fraud case (CDF).

The former Malindi member of parliament was also accused of money laundering, receiving proceeds of crime, and conflict of interest.

The case had been dragging in court since the prosecutor filed the charges in 2019.

She is also facing murder judges in a case in which she is jointly charged with her bodyguard, Geoffrey Okuto.

Jumwa is among 22 Cabinet secretaries that President William Ruto nominated to serve in his Government last month.

The former ODM MP was nominated as Public Service and Gender cabinet secretary.

Before assuming office, the Cabinet nominees will be vetted by the National Assembly as part of the requirements for upholding ethics and integrity.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission on Tuesday October 11 announced that it is compiling reports on the suitability of each nominee in order to block those with integrity concerns.

Besides Aisha Jumwa, Agriculture CS nominee Mithika Linturi was accused of attempted rape in a Nanyuki hotel. Former Senator dismissed the allegations as a political witch hunt.

He received reprieve on Monday, October 3, after the woman who had accused him withdrew the case.

