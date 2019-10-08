Martha Karua Destroys Dennis Itumbi With Flying Tackle

Tanga Tanga blogger Dennis Itumbi is nursing severe cyber injuries after a career-threatening tackle from Narc Kenya Leader Martha Karua.

It all started when Itumbi, one of Deputy President William Ruto’s foot soldiers, described city lawyer Donald Kipkorir as a slay queen lawyer.

Kipkorir is a key critic of the self-proclaimed hustler and has allegedly blocked Itumbi on Twitter.

On Monday, Kipkorir wondered how Ruto’s team can manage to donate more money to Charity than Safaricom.

“Safaricom, the Most Profitable Company in Africa has donated Kshs. 1.8 Billion to Charity in Ten Years. This translates to paltry Kshs. 3.4m per week.

“TangaTanga Politicians combined, give away over Kshs. 20m per Week … How can they have more money than Safaricom?” The outspoken lawyer posted on his Twitter handle.

Safaricom, the Most Profitable Company in Africa has donated Kshs. 1.8 Billion to Charity in Ten Years …. This translates to paltry Kshs. 3.4m per week …. TangaTanga Politicians combined, give away over Kshs. 20m per Week … How can they have more money than Safaricom? — Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) October 7, 2019

But in a rejoinder, Itumbi said Kipkorir or ‘Don’ as he is fondly called by his peers is nothing but a slay queen lawyer.

“Now, I know why a #SlayQueenLawyer blocked me. So that she can do what Shakespeare in Macbeth rightly describes as…”….a tale told by an IDIOT, full of SOUND and FURY, signifying NOTHING.” Itumbi captioned a screenshot of Don’s Tweet.

Now, I know why a #SlayQueenLawyer blocked me. So that she can do what Shakespeare in Macbeth rightly describes as…"….a tale told by an IDIOT, full of SOUND and FURY, signifying NOTHING." NB: Asante for the screenshot all those who sent pic.twitter.com/jEIogcCyoq — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) October 7, 2019

But former Gichugu MP Martha Karua could have non of this nonsense from Itumbi. How can a man call his fellow man a slay queen? Only a slay king can do that.

Son Is it a slay queen blocking a slay king? https://t.co/n7fDAaApiL — Martha Karua (@MarthaKarua) October 8, 2019

Now that is what we call, a career-threatening tackle. The tweet which has been retweeted more than 170 times within one hour has elicited hilarious reactions.

Men who abuse men are slay queens themselves. Stooping too low.🙈🙉 — Nyakiana (@sanetorOkioma) October 8, 2019

Shot fired! Target hit! Boom! — Sarah saash (@Sarahlei3) October 8, 2019

Madam one man down may day may day hehehehe. Usishike usishike — Akinyi Vivien (@AkinyiVivien) October 8, 2019

Really now Martha🙄….? I thought we had agreed above the belt? — kinoti ken (@kinoti_ken) October 8, 2019

