Politics

Martha Karua Destroys Dennis Itumbi With Flying Tackle

Avatar

Published

6 hours ago

on

Dennis Itumbi (PHOTO COURTESY)

Tanga Tanga blogger Dennis Itumbi is nursing severe cyber injuries after a career-threatening tackle from Narc Kenya Leader Martha Karua.

It all started when Itumbi, one of Deputy President William Ruto’s foot soldiers, described city lawyer Donald Kipkorir as a slay queen lawyer.

Kipkorir is a key critic of the self-proclaimed hustler and has allegedly blocked Itumbi on Twitter.

Read Also: ‘Ruto Has Donated More Money Than Safaricom’

On Monday, Kipkorir wondered how Ruto’s team can manage to donate more money to Charity than Safaricom.

“Safaricom, the Most Profitable Company in Africa has donated Kshs. 1.8 Billion to Charity in Ten Years. This translates to paltry Kshs. 3.4m per week.

Read Also: Murkomen: Raila was Right to Give Controversial Order in Likoni

“TangaTanga Politicians combined, give away over Kshs. 20m per Week … How can they have more money than Safaricom?” The outspoken lawyer posted on his Twitter handle.

But in a rejoinder, Itumbi said Kipkorir or ‘Don’ as he is fondly called by his peers is nothing but a slay queen lawyer.

“Now, I know why a #SlayQueenLawyer blocked me. So that she can do what Shakespeare in Macbeth rightly describes as…”….a tale told by an IDIOT, full of SOUND and FURY, signifying NOTHING.” Itumbi captioned a screenshot of Don’s Tweet.

But former Gichugu MP Martha Karua could have non of this nonsense from Itumbi. How can a man call his fellow man a slay queen? Only a slay king can do that.

Now that is what we call, a career-threatening tackle. The tweet which has been retweeted more than 170 times within one hour has elicited hilarious reactions.

