Martha Karua Sends Message to Kenyans as Presidential Vote Tallying Continues

Raila Odinga’s running mate Martha Karua has broken silence since she casted her vote on Tuesday.

Taking to her Twitter account, Martha Karua told Kenyans that the deal was not yet done, even as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) continues to tally the presidential results at the Bomas of Kenya.

“It’s not done till it’s done,” Karua wrote.

The Narc Kenya party leader further congratulated Azimio candidate Naisula Lesuuda for her provisional victory in the Samburu West parliamentary ticket.

According to the final results from Martha Karua’s polling station, Deputy President William Ruto, who is running for the presidency on the UDA ticket, took the majority of the votes with Karua receiving less than one-third.

DP Ruto and his running mate received 911 votes at Mugumo Primary School in Gichugu Constituency, while Raila Odinga and Martha Karua received 311 votes.

After casting her ballot, on Tuesday morning, Karua urged Kenyans to vote in mass for the leaders they want to govern them for the next five years.

She had pledged to rouse the Mt Kenya region in support of the Azimio candidate in the contest to build the next government.

However, according to preliminary reports seen by KDRTV William Ruto and his running mate Rigathi are the favourites to take the majority of the votes in the Mount Kenya regions.

Jubilee candidates Amos Kimunya and Jeremiah Kioni have so far conceded defeats to their UDA counterparts.

“The people made their decision, which was different from our expectations but in a democracy, the will of the people prevails,” Kimunya stated.

“To the people of Ndaragwa, it has been an honor to serve you as your Member of Parliament. I accept the results with honor and contentment. Congratulations Hon George Gachagua on your election. Kioni stated.

