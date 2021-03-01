Connect with us

Politics

Matungu UDA Candidate on the Spot for ‘Eating’ Funeral Money

Alex Lanya
Former Matungu MP Justus Murunga’s widow Christabel Murunga has now accused UDA candidate Alex Nyala of misusing some of the money meant for her husband’s funeral.

Christabel claims that Lanya was the treasurer and was in charge of collecting all funeral funds. Unfortunately, he has never met the family to discuss how the funds were spent.

Mrs. Murunga, who is one of the candidates hoping to succeed her husband in Thursday’s by-elections, claimed that there has been no money to cement her husband’s grave.

Lanya, a candidate sponsored by Deputy President William Ruto, is also accused of using Murunga’s family to campaign.

The widow claims the politician has invited her daughter from Nairobi to campaign for him.

Mr. Murunga was a close ally of the DP. It was widely expected that Ruto, who attended Murunga’s funeral, would back the family to retain the seat. It is a norm in Kenyan politics for the family of a deceased politician to retain the seat when the politician passes on.

However, Mrs. Murunga finds herself in a heavy-weight battle, facing politicians sponsored by ODM leader Raila Odinga, ANC’s Musalia Mudavadi, and William Ruto.

It is the ultimate betrayal for the Murunga family as Mr. Lanya was also a close ally of the late MP. According to locals, Lanya landed most of the CDF tenders, thanks to his close relationship with Murunga.

Matungu residents vote to elect a new MP on Thursday, almost three months since Murunga’s demise.

