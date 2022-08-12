Meet 4 Outgoing MCA’s Who Have Won Mp Seats

Many seasoned politicians have been taken aback by the results of the 2022 General Election, which has seen a number of newcomers defeat their seasoned rivals.

Some politicians who began their political careers as county assembly members have cemented their authority in the leadership sphere by winning seats in the house of representatives, the senate, and the governor’s office.

Below are 4 former MCA’s who will be lawmakers in the next Parliament.

Caleb Mule

The exiting Kiima Kimwe MCA defeated Victor Munyaka of the UDA for the Machakos parliamentary seat.Mule of the Maendeleo Chap Chap (MCC) party received 47,596 votes while Munyaka got 20,000.

Eric Mwangi

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate received 49,377 votes, making him the eventual winner of the Mathira parliamentary seat.

The departing MCA for the Konyu ward defeated Gikandi Stanley Waruru (Narc Kenya), who placed second with 9,056 votes, Muriuki Daniel Kiige (Independent Candidate), who received 8,148 votes, and Wambura Marana (Jubilee), who received 4,336 votes.

Alfred Mutai

The outgoing Sirikwa ward MCA, defeated his opponents with 25,365 votes to become the new Kuresoi North Member of Parliament.

He defeated the former Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Cheboi, who received 20,395 votes.

Mutai, who ran on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, was a charcoal burner prior to entering politics.

Elijah Njoroge

The former MCA for Biashara Ward is the new MP for Gatundu North. Njoroge who was running as an Independent candidate Njoroge defeated rivals from recognized political parties.

He received 15,224 votes, while Anne Wanjiku Kibe of Jubilee received 12,232. Francis Kigo Njenga of UDA finished third with 11,716 votes.

Njoroge, served as the Kiambu county Majority Chief Whip before he resigned in November 2018 due to unresolved disputes between the County Assembly and the County Executive.

