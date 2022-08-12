Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Meet 4 Outgoing MCA’s Who Have Won Mp Seats

By

Published

Screenshot 2022 08 12 16 22 12 85 a23b203fd3aafc6dcb84e438dda678b6

Photo of New Mathira MP Eric Mwangi

Many seasoned politicians have been taken aback by the results of the 2022 General Election, which has seen a number of newcomers defeat their seasoned rivals.

Some politicians who began their political careers as county assembly members have cemented their authority in the leadership sphere by winning seats in the house of representatives, the senate, and the governor’s office.

Below are 4 former MCA’s who will be lawmakers in the next Parliament. 

Caleb Mule

The exiting Kiima Kimwe MCA defeated Victor Munyaka of the UDA for the Machakos parliamentary seat.Mule of the Maendeleo Chap Chap (MCC) party received 47,596 votes while Munyaka got 20,000. 

Eric Mwangi

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate received 49,377 votes, making him the eventual winner of the Mathira parliamentary seat.

The departing MCA for the Konyu ward defeated Gikandi Stanley Waruru (Narc Kenya), who placed second with 9,056 votes, Muriuki Daniel Kiige (Independent Candidate), who received 8,148 votes, and Wambura Marana (Jubilee), who received 4,336 votes.

Alfred Mutai

The outgoing Sirikwa ward MCA, defeated his opponents with 25,365 votes to become the new Kuresoi North Member of Parliament. 

He defeated the former Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Cheboi, who received 20,395 votes.

Mutai, who ran on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, was a charcoal burner prior to entering politics.

Elijah Njoroge

The former MCA for Biashara Ward is the new MP for Gatundu North. Njoroge who was running as an Independent candidate Njoroge defeated rivals from recognized political parties.

He received 15,224 votes, while Anne Wanjiku Kibe of Jubilee received 12,232. Francis Kigo Njenga of UDA finished third with 11,716 votes.

Njoroge,  served as the Kiambu county Majority Chief Whip before he resigned in November 2018 due to unresolved disputes between the County Assembly and the County Executive.

Also Read: Meet Two Pioneer Governors Who Have Made a Comeback

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020