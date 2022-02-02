Connect with us

Meet 5 Kenyan CEOs Running For Elective Seats in August 9

In the past few days, a number of corporate leaders have shown interest in running for political seats in the upcoming general elections. CEOs are departing from their professions to try their hand at politics, motivated by a variety of motivations including the desire to replicate their corporate success.

Below are the five of them.

Tabitha Karanja

20220126 172031

The Keroche Breweries chief executive and co-owner has been in corporate since 1997 when the company was established. Tabitha has shown interest in running for the Nakuru County senatorial seat in a bid to succeed Susan Kihika who wants to vie for the governorship. Tabitha will face  Dr. Joseph Mburu, Mike Weche, Davis Ruto, Andrew Yatich, Nominated MP Gideon Keter and Molo MP Kuria Kimani in the race.

Jimmy Wanjigi

IMG 20210419160305

Jimmy Wanjigi. Image courtesy

The Business mogul who owns Kwacha Group of Companies has shown interest in running for a political seat in the forthcoming general elections. Wanjigi has been campaigning for the Presidency through the ODM party.

Kiprop Bundotich

images 2022 02 02T202357.630

The Buzeki Group of companies CEO and founder is aiming to succeed Jackson Mandagoo as the next Uasin Gishu county governor. He said in November 2021 that he will run for the seat as an independent candidate, chastising people who were pressuring him to join Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA.

Also Read Meet 5 Prominent Politicians Aiming To Make A Comeback In The August Election

Fernandes Barasa

images 2022 02 02T202434.012

The Kenya Electricity Transmission Company chief executive is aiming to run for the Kakamega county gubernatorial seat. Barasa has been the CEO of KETRACO since 2016 and has led the company to significant achievements in the last six years.

Richard Ngatia

images 2022 02 02T202452.631

The Megascope Healthcare CEO is another corporate leader interested in joining politics. Ngatia is aiming to take over the Nairobi county gubernatorial seat from the incumbent Ann Kananu Mwenda

