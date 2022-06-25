Meet 5 Prominent Politicians Who Abandoned Lucrative Careers To Join Politics

Kenyan politics has attracted all sorts of people with some battling court cases over lack of academic papers. In this article, KDRTV looks into 5 politicians who ditched well-paying jobs to join the murky waters of politics.

Susan Kihika

Nakuru County gubernatorial aspirant Susan Kihika was practicing law in the US where she had founded her own law firm. However, in 2012, she left the US to pursue a career in Kenyan politics. Susan’s father Kimani Kihika was a famous politician during the President Moi era.

Evans Kidero

Former Nairobi Governor Dr. Evans Kidero was the Chief Executive Officer of the Mumias Sugar Company for eight years before resigning in 2012 to enter politics, eventually becoming Nairobi’s first Governor in 2013. In the 2017 general elections, Kidero lost to Mike Sonko who was running on a Jubilee party ticket. Kidero is aiming currently aiming for the Homa Bay gubernatorial seat as an independent candidate.

Kipchumba Murkomen

The Elgeyo Marakwet senator was a well-known Lawyer before he ventured into politics. Murkomen taught law at both Moi University and the University of Nairobi. He also worked for Citizen TV Kenya as a political analyst.

He resigned in 2012 to run for the Senate seat, which he won with a landslide victory in 2013 and successfully defended in 2017. He is also aiming to defend the seat in the August 9 elections.

James Gesami

The current Nyamira County deputy governor is a medical doctor by profession, but he does not earn a living from it. He has been involved in politics and will be deputizing Governor Amos Nyaribo in the August 9 general election.

Mwai Kibaki

The late President was an economics lecturer at Makerere University before he resigned to join the Kenyan Government where he moved ranks to become the third president.

Also Read: Meet President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Son-in-law Sam Mwai