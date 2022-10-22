Connect with us

Politics

Meet Five Most Rich Nominated Cabinet Secretaries

Kenyans have in recent days been stunned by the mind-boggling figures of personal wealth declared by cabinet nominees before the Appointments Committee of the National Assembly.

During their vetting, which was presided over by the Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula, the nominees were required to disclose their net worth and the source of their wealth.

The majority of nominees disclosed that they amassed their wealth through holdings in various publicly traded companies, the value of their real estate, and income from farming.

In this article KDRTV looks at five top richest Cabinet nominees 

Musalia Mudavadi 

The Prime Cabinet Secretary nominee revealed his net worth to be Ksh 4 billion. 

“If I take my investments in shares in some companies and also the properties that I own, I’d put my net worth at about 4 billion shillings. Rental income dividends where I have shareholdings and also interest and of course other expenses that come from the farm,” he revealed. 

Mithika Linturi 

Linturi who was nominated by President Ruto to head the Agriculture ministry revealed that his net worth stands at Ksh 1.2 million. 

“My financial net worth is Sh1.2 billion, which I acquired through rental property, dairy farming, sukuma wiki farming and shares in SACCOs, including the Parliamentarians SACCO,” he said.

Simon Chelugui 

The CS nominee for cooperatives and SMEs revealed his estimated net worth to be Ksh 993 million. 

“I have a dairy plant, I have houses, the residential places I live in now, rental houses in Nairobi. I also practice farming, I keep cows for dairy and beef,” he told the Wetangula-led committee.

Professor Njuguna Ndungu 

The Treasury Cabinet secretary nominee revealed his net worth to be Ksh 950 million. 

“My worth is roughly about Sh 950 million. Currently, I am earning in dollars but everything is translated into Ksh. I am salaried at the African Economic Research Consortium,” Prof Ndung’u stated.

Aden Duale 

The cabinet nominee for Defence Cabinet said he is worth Sh851 million.

“This is including the assets that I own which include the sheep, and camels. I had to go and value my 231 camels somewhere in Kitui County which brings the total of Sh851 million,” Duale said. 

Also Read: List of Multi-million Properties Owned by Prime Cabinet Secretary Nominee Musalia Mudavadi

