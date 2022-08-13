Meet Former BBC& Aljazeera Journalist Who is set to Join the Next Parliament 

Veteran Journalist Mohamed Adow has won the Wajir South parliamentary seat after defeating six opponents in the August 9 General Election.

Adow, who stood on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) platform, defeated incumbent MP Mohamud Sheikh Mohammed, who received 4,229 votes, with 13,990 votes.

The newly-elected representative was closely followed by Mohamud Muhumed Sirat, who received 7,545 votes.

Adow, in his first attempt at a parliamentary seat, has defeated all odds to ascend to the legislative position, promising to improve the lives of his constituents in the conflict-ridden Northern Kenya region.

Speaking after being announced the winner, Adow said he would serve his constituents better and give them development.

“This election has been framed. It’s about ideas and long-lasting policies that will replenish the full potential of Wajir South in all its spheres. We are united on a common goal a better and developed Wajir south,” he said.

Adow began his media career in 1996 as a correspondent for the Nation in Garissa. By 2017, he had risen through the ranks to become a correspondent for Aljazeera in Africa, the Middle East, and Europe.

He formerly served as a correspondent for the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in Nairobi and Ethiopia before joining Al Jazeera, which is situated in Qatar.

During the majority of his assignments, he covered discrimination against Somalis in northern Kenya and the famed Al Shabaab battle between Kenya and Somalia.

He produced a documentary that aired on Al Jazeera English on November 14, 2013, detailing the history of prejudice against ethnic Somalis in Northern Kenya in Kenya since independence.

Adow is well-known for his “Not Yet Kenyan” Al Jazeera documentary and his expulsion from South Sudan for reporting on the anti-government demonstrators’ advance on the capital, Juba.

