Meet Top Legal Minds Who Are Likely to Represent President Elect William Ruto in the Supreme Court 

President elect William Samoei Ruto is set to defend himself at the Supreme Court after Raila Odinga moved to the apex court to dispute Ruto’s win.

Below are some of the legal mind Ruto will entrust to defend him in the case.

Kithure Kindiki

Professor Kindiki is the due to leave senator for Tharaka Nithi and was the chief Agent for William Ruto in the recently finished August 9 General Elections.

He possesses a Bachelor of Law from Moi University and a Master of Law in International Human Rights Law and Democracy from the South African University of Pretoria. Additionally, he possesses a doctorate in International law from the University of Pretoria.

Nelson Havi

Havi holds a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Nairobi as well as a diploma from the Kenya School of Law. After successfully prosecuting an election petition against the late Party of National Unity (PNU) Chief Whip George THUO in 2007, he was thrust into the public eye. This was a landmark decision, the second that invalidated the election of an elected Member of Parliament.

Katwa Kigen

Joseph Katwa Kigen rose to prominence after representing journalist Joshua Sang and Dr. Ruto before the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Kigen, who joined the bar in 1996, is a lawyer at the Nairobi firm of Katwa and Kemboy Advocates. He possesses a Bachelor of Laws LL.B (Honors) from the University of Nairobi as well as a law diploma from the Kenya School of Law.

Fred Ngatia

Ngatia is one of the best lawyers in the country. The senior counsel who represented Uhuru in 2017 is also set to represent Ruto in this year’s petition. The 64 year old has 41 years of legal experience and two masters degrees.

Kivutha Kibwana

The outgoing Makueni Governor who has since joined the Ruto camp is set to defend the President elect at the Supreme Court. The 64 year old boasts a law degree from UON and a masters in law from Harvard University.

