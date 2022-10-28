Meet UK- Based Expert Governor Sakaja Has Tasked With Fixing The Nairobi Traffic Jam

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has tapped Prof. Washington Yotto Ochieng’ as his adviser for Mobility.

While unveiling his cabinet on Wednesday October 26, the Nairobi county boss stated that the traffic problem in Nairobi is a major worry for the city’ s dwellers and that the United Kingdom- based transport expert would help deliver long- term solutions.

He attributed the scholar’s appointment to his competence and international renown in combating traffic problems. During July’ s gubernatorial debate, the governor made special reference to the professor.

” Regarding transportation, we must create a city in which we cannot spend hours stuck in traffic. I’ m nominating Professor Washington Yotto Ochieng. He has resolved mobility challenges in London and Beijing, and we will rely on him as an outside resource to resolve our own mobility issues, ” he said.

Ochieng’ is the Head of the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Imperial College London, as well as the Chair in Positioning and Navigation Systems. He is also a Senior Security Science Fellow at Imperial College’s Institute for Security Science and Technology (ISST).

His work includes the development of positioning and navigation systems (including Europe’s EGNOS and GALILEO systems) for land, sea, air, and space applications, as well as Air Traffic Management (ATM) and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS).

He is credited with creating the London Congestion System to alleviate traffic congestion in the United Kingdom’s largest city. The method involves charging motorists to drive through specific areas of the city during specific hours, limiting the amount of vehicles on the road.

During a past interview with Alex Chamwada on Daring Abroad, the professor opined that Nairobi City requires a long- term strategic plan to meet the city’ s ever- increasing transport demand.

” Things appear to be hectic in Nairobi. There appears to be a lack of comprehension of the problem’ s intricacy. To address them will necessitate a substantial expenditure.

” I would extend it to private automobiles. In several places in the United Kingdom, there are part- and- ride services and highly pleasant shuttles ” Ochieng stated.

