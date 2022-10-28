Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Meet UK- Based Expert Governor Sakaja Has Tasked With Fixing The Nairobi Traffic Jam

By

Published

20221028 104742

Sakaja

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has tapped Prof. Washington Yotto Ochieng’ as his adviser for Mobility.

While unveiling his cabinet on Wednesday October 26, the Nairobi county boss stated that the traffic problem in Nairobi is a major worry for the city’ s dwellers and that the United Kingdom- based transport expert would help deliver long- term solutions.

newseventsimage 1599484853094 mainnews2012 x1

He attributed the scholar’s appointment to his competence and international renown in combating traffic problems. During July’ s gubernatorial debate, the governor made special reference to the professor.

” Regarding transportation, we must create a city in which we cannot spend hours stuck in traffic. I’ m nominating Professor Washington Yotto Ochieng. He has resolved mobility challenges in London and Beijing, and we will rely on him as an outside resource to resolve our own mobility issues, ” he said.

Ochieng’ is the Head of the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Imperial College London, as well as the Chair in Positioning and Navigation Systems. He is also a Senior Security Science Fellow at Imperial College’s Institute for Security Science and Technology (ISST). 

180514 Mr Cai Qi visit dsi gdo 023 tojpeg 1526296441661 x2

His work includes the development of positioning and navigation systems (including Europe’s EGNOS and GALILEO systems) for land, sea, air, and space applications, as well as Air Traffic Management (ATM) and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS).

He is credited with creating the London Congestion System to alleviate traffic congestion in the United Kingdom’s largest city. The method involves charging motorists to drive through specific areas of the city during specific hours, limiting the amount of vehicles on the road.

Prof.Yotto 1

Prof.Yotto

During a past interview with Alex Chamwada on Daring Abroad, the professor opined that Nairobi City requires a long- term strategic plan to meet the city’ s ever- increasing transport demand.

” Things appear to be hectic in Nairobi. There appears to be a lack of comprehension of the problem’ s intricacy. To address them will necessitate a substantial expenditure.

” I would extend it to private automobiles. In several places in the United Kingdom, there are part- and- ride services and highly pleasant shuttles ” Ochieng stated.

Also Read: Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja Unveils His 10-Member Cabinet 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019