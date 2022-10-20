Miguna Finally Lands in Kenya After 1716 days 

Kenyan lawyer Dr. Miguna Miguna has jetted back in the country after being exiled in Canada for 1716 days.

The former Raila Odinga aide arrived at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport shortly before 6 am where he was flanked by an entourage, a security team and his supporters who escorted him from the airport.

While speaking to the media in JKIA, Dr.Miguna thanked all the people who were involved in his homecoming.

“I am very grateful for the warm welcome you have given me and I’m extremely happy to be back home. I extend my gratitude to all Kenyans who have stood with me, who stood with the bill of rights in the constitution, the cost of justice, the dictates of democracy, and rule of law. I would like to extend my gratitude to the Judiciary who stood firm on the side of the rule of law.” He stated.

Miguna also lauded Kenyans who voted for the Kenya Kwanza government on August 9, which was key in his return to Kenya.

“I must extend my gratitude to Kenyans who voted for the Kenya Kwanza government because that is central for me, without this administration, I would not be back home. I thank the president, his deputy, his administration, and everybody else who has worked tirelessly to make sure that my rights are protected.” Miguna said.

“What has happened to me, should never happen to anyone else. A Kenyan-born citizen cannot be discarded or removed forcefully and vanished in a foreign land,” he added.

Miguna had on Thursday announced in a tweet that he will attend the Mashujaa day celebrations at Uhuru gardens and thereafter attend a luncheon at State House.

” From the JKIA to #MashujaaDay. Then to @StateHouseKenya. Patriots are FREE to be at the JKIA. Freedom is here! Cheers.” Miguna wrote on his Twitter handle.

