Miguna Miguna Gives President Ruto Two Conditions Before Supporting His Government

Miguna Miguna has stated demands that President William Ruto should follow before he supports his government.

Speaking during an interview with Gerald Bitok on Wednesday September 28, Miguna revealed that he will only support William Ruto’s government if he upholds the principles of democracy and governs in a fair manner.

“I draw the line where justice ends and injustice starts. Anybody who violates the rule of law and infringes other people’s rights, I will oppose. Whether it is Ruto, whether it is Uhuru Kenyatta or Raila Odinga Miguna will oppose you when you disobey laws, or court orders, you violate people’s rights and torture them you act like a monarch,” Miguna told Gerald Bitok.

He stated that he will oppose President Ruto if he tries to act as a monarch.

“If Ruto wants to act as a monarch then he should be scared of me. If Ruto wants to be governed by the rule of law and the principles of democracy and governance in a way that is fair then Miguna is his buddy and ally,” he remarked.

The exiled lawyer added that he is yet to receive information that the red flags that had been imposed on him have been removed.

He however stated that he will fly back to the country on October 20.

“I’m coming back on October 20 but I’m not sure if the Red Alert has been lifted,” Miguna Stated.

“I am going to do like I have always done- leave my home, board the plane and hope that this time they will let me board the plane.” He added.

Miguna was in 2018 unceremoniously deported to Canada following the mock swearing in of Raila Odinga as the People’s President.

