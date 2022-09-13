Miguna Miguna Reveals What He is Waiting for Before Returning to Kenya

Canada-based Kenyan lawyer DR. Miguna Miguna has broken silence after President William Ruto was sworn into office on Tuesday.

In a post on his social media pages, the exiled lawyer stated that he is waiting for the new head of state to lift red alerts that had been issued by the government before he comes back.

“I’m happy to announce that President William Ruto has assured me that the red alerts will be lifted on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Thereafter, I will have my Kenyan Passport renewed and I’ll announce the date of my return to my motherland,” Miguna stated. Miguna was deported to Canada in 2018 after he took part in the mock swearing-in of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga. His attempts to come back have been futile as the state had issued red alerts to airlines.

His statement came hours after Ruto and his deputy were sworn into office at the Kasarani Stadium.

The two took oaths in a process, which was overseen by Judiciary under Chief Justice Martha Koome and Judiciary registrar Anne Amadi.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta then handed the instruments of power to Dr, William Ruto signifying he is now the new commander in chief.

The instruments included an edition of the Kenya Constitution 2010 and the ceremonial military sword.

In his inaugural speech, Dr. Ruto stated that he will on Wednesday appoint 6 judges to the court of appeal who are yet to be appointed since being nominated by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) in 2019.

“To further demonstrate my commitment to the independence of the judiciary, this afternoon, I will appoint the six judges already nominated for appointment to the court of appeal which was done three years ago.

“Tomorrow I shall preside over their swearing-in so that they can get on with the business of serving the people of Kenya,” Ruto stated.

