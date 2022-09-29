Connect with us

Politics

Miguna Miguna Names Two Cabinet Secretaries That President Ruto Should not Have Appointed

By

Published

png 20220929 091746 0000

Exiled Kenyan lawyer Dr. Miguna Miguna has reacted to President William Ruto’s cabinet appointees.

Speaking on Wednesday during an interview with blogger Gerald Bitok, the controversial lawyer named two nominees that did not satisfy him.

27KAMOMRO5JWJP4KFLXAY5LKSI

According to Miguna, Treasury nominee Professor Njuguna Ndungu was a bad pick. Miguna argued that Ngungu failed to deliver during his time as the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor. 

“He failed when he was the governor. He is not somebody who can turn around the economy. So I have a problem with that. But of course, the President must know why he appointed him. It is not my prerogative but I have the freedom to say what I am saying,” Miguna stated. 

wp 1664342523755

Miguna also pointed out the nomination of Susan Nakumicha Wafula as the Health Cabinet Secretary. He stated that Nakumicha does not have enough experience to hold the powerful docket. 

“I have a problem with the minister of health who I don’t think understands health. She has a diploma basically as far as I am concerned in some unrelated field. Maybe distant cousin to medicine. I don’t think that is the appropriate person to handle the important docket of Health,” Miguna stated. 

“I am not saying that ministers should be appointed to the docket they studied. That is not correct because all you ought to understand is public policy and how you are going to provide in that docket. There are people who cannot understand public policy and we know by just looking their resume. The rest of the pick I think are excellent.” He added.

In the exclusive interview Dr. Miguna also gave President Ruto conditions before he supports his government. Miguna revealed that he will only support William Ruto’s government if he upholds the principles of democracy and governs in a fair manner.

Also Read: Miguna Miguna Gives President Ruto Two Conditions Before Supporting His Government

