Mike Sonko Asks President Ruto to Give Raila Odinga a State Job 

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has asked President Ruto to give former Prime Minister Raila Odinga a role in the government.

In a statement on his Social media accounts on Tuesday October 11, Sonko stated that Raila should be given a state job just like former President Uhuru Kenyatta was given.

“Mkutano ya jivanjee Gardens imeisha sasa ni meet the people tour. Mi naona Rais Ruto ataftie huyu mzee kazi kama ndugu yake Uhuru,”

Loosely translated to “The Jivanjee Gardens meeting is over now it’s a meet the people tour. I think President Ruto should find this old man a job like his brother Uhuru,” Sonko remarked.

A number of President Ruto’s allies have also asked him to consider the Azimio leader for a state job.

Nandi Hills Senator Samson Cherargei on Friday October 7 stated that Ruto Should drop Uhuru as Kenya’s Peace envoy and appoint Raila.

” Kenyatta has declined Peace envoy role for Ethiopia peace talks .It looks like the role of chairmanship of Azimio-OKA/opposition role is making him very busy. Ruto should swiftly appoint another eminent Kenyan Raila to this role of peace envoy to Ethiopian Peace talks,” Cherargei wrote on his Twitter account.

The sentiments were echoed by former Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga who maintained that Raila should replace Uhuru.

“If our beloved Former President Uhuru Kenyatta is too busy for Ethiopia peace talks due to Azimio engagements, then Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga should be engaged asap,” Omanga stated.

President Ruto during an interview with BBC last month, hinted that he could give the former premier a state job if he decides to retire from politics.

“When Raila Odinga decides to retire, and I think there are roles he can play as a Kenyan leader, he can support the country in other initiatives maybe in the Great Lakes Region, he can work with us as an elder statesman, it is not for me to choose,” the President said.

