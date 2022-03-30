Moses Kuria Breaks Down How Counties Will Vote In The August General Election

Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has predicted how the 47 counties will be alligned ahead of the August 9 general elections.

In a facebook post on Wednesday March 30, The Chama Cha Kazi party leader noted that Azimio la Umoja movement which is allied to ODM leader Raila Odinga has 9 stronghold counties while the Kenya Kwanza Alliance has 23 counties supporting it. He named 15 counties as a battle ground between the two coalitions.

Kuria noted that DP Ruto is ahead in Nakuru, Laikipia, Meru, Embu, Tharaka Nithi, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Muranga, Nyeri, Muranga, Kiambu, Baringo, Bomet, Kericho, Elgeyo Marakwet, Nandi, Uasin Gishu, Trans Nzoia, West Pokot, Turkana, Vihiga, Bungoma, Kajiado and Narok Counties.

ODM Raila On the hand commands Kisumu, Siaya, Migori, Homa Bay, Kisii, Nyamira, Busia, Mombasa and Kilifi counties.

According to Kuria there will be 15 battle ground counties that will determine who will be the 5th president. They include; Kakamega, Samburu, Isiolo, Marsabit, Garissa, Mandera, Wajir, Kitui, Machakos, Makueni, Nairobi, Lamu, Kwale, Tana River and Taita Taveta.

With less than 5 months before the general elections the Kenya Kwanza and Azimio politicians have started campaigning to ensure they get enough votes that will see them form the next government.

The two camps have not yet named who will be running mates with a number of politicians expected to be given the mantle.

In Kenya Kwanza possible running mates include; Musalia Mudavadi, Rigathi Gachagua, Ndindi Nyoro, Alice Wahome or Kithure Kindiki.

Azimio on the other hand might pick Kalonzo Musyoka, Peter Kenneth, Gideon Moi, Martha Karua or Peter Munya.