Moses Kuria Spills Beans About Ruto Rallies, Reveals Truth Behind Kenya Kwanza’s Huge Crowds 

Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has called his Kenya Kwanza Alliance over hiring crowds while going to rallies. 

Speaking during an interview with Citizen TV on Sunday June 19, the lawmaker alleged that United Democratic Alliance allied politicians have been using buses to transport their supporters to give the impression that they have support from every part of the country. 

“I think there is a problem that is happening in Kenya Kwanza, which for me I found unfortunate. I vowed never to engage in. Whereby we transport… We are having nine meetings in three constituencies or four constituencies. And then somebody tags along their supporters, their fans… I feel, my position is if I am going for a meeting in Limuru I should go just alone so that I can be able to see whether I got legitimate supporters in Limuru. And that’s what I do,” Kuria said.

Kuria revealed that the UDA aspirants use lorries and buses to ferry their supporters from one rally to another. 

“But then my worthy competitors what they do is that they have got tens and tens of buses and lorries and pickups and they transport their fans from one place then they release them and then they go to the next and the next so that they are cheered,” he said.

“And the problem is first of all one, that distorts what I call in my other language market dynamics because you don’t really get to know whether you’ve got real supporters on the ground. Second thing what does it do to me who is not transporting these people? You know it looks like it’s a Kabogo versus Wamatangi thing,” he added. 

His sentiments come barely a week after UDA was accused of advocating for a six piece style of voting in the expense of other Kenya Kwanza parties. 

Also Read: DP Ruto Accused of Stage Managing Jacaranda Chaos

