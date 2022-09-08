Connect with us

Politics

Moses Wetangula Wins National Assembly Speaker Position 

By

Published

William Ruto Moses Wetangula and William Kabogo

Former Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula has been sworn in as the new National Assembly speaker after getting 215 votes. 

Wetangula who was nominated by Kenya Kwanza Alliance defeated Azimio la Umoja’s Kenneth Marende who got 130 votes. 

Since none of the candidates had received the necessary two-thirds of the vote, the vote was scheduled to proceed to the second round. However, Marende withdrew from the race, making Wetangula the winner

Wetangula was then sworn in after taking the oath of office on the House floor, with outgoing Speaker Muturi formally congratulating him and turning over the reins.

During the early stages of the National Assembly session, a portion of Azimio-aligned legislators opposed Wetangula’s candidacy on the grounds that he was ineligible to run for the Speaker’s position.

More to follow…

