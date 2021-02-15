MP Silvanus Osoro Arrested at Nyachae’s Burial

(KDRTV) – South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro has been arrested at Gusii stadium, reliable sources have informed KDRTV.

Osoro was arrested at the burial of former Cabinet Minister Simeon Nyachae which is underway in Kisii. President Uhuru Kenyatta, his Deputy William Ruto, and ODM leader Raila Odinga are in attendance.

Read Also: Silvanus Osoro: From a Chokoraa to Ruto’s Soldier

Our sources have intimated to us that the lawmaker was lured out of the main tent by plainclothes police before being arrested at around 11:20 AM.

South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro arrested at Simeon Nyachae's funeral service at Gusii Stadium for allegedly planning to disrupt the ceremony, police say. https://t.co/1CKwYr1Apu pic.twitter.com/LEDadTMfoF — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) February 15, 2021

Police have declined to disclose the reason for his arrest.

This comes barely an hour after KDRTV reported that Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi had been arrested at Kisii High School. Maangi was waiting to receive DP Ruto. Both Maangi and Osoro are diehard Ruto supporters in the region.

Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi arrested for undisclosed reasons at Kisii High School as he waited to welcome DP Ruto to the burial of Simeon Nyachae. — Millicent Omanga (@MillicentOmanga) February 15, 2021

Security has been beefed up at the ceremony with police claiming that some politicians had mobilized youth to boo certain speakers.

Early this month Osoro clashed with Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati at the burial of Maangi’s father. Ruto and Raila were present. There is a fear Osoro was planning to disrupt the meeting like he did previously.

Kisii is perceived as a swing-vote region. Both Ruto and Raila enjoy massive support in the region ahead of 2022 elections.