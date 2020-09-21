Connect with us

Mt. Kenya Leaders Want Powerful DP OR PM in 2022

Mt. Kenya Leaders Want Powerful DP OR PM in 2022

(KDRTV)-Mt. Kenya leaders have changed the tune ahead of 2022 as they now want a powerful deputy president or Prime Minister post in 2022 if BBI would bear fruits

According to our sources, this was among the agendas discussed in the recent meeting held in a bid to unite the regional leaders to speak from the same page.

Again, the convention allegedly discussed the contentious revenue-sharing bill that some of the mT. Kenya MPs said it was a significant loss to the region.

READ ALSONgunjiri Wambugu: Ruto Allies in Mt Kenya are Running to Me for Help

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro had protested that the recently passed revenue sharing formula was not in the best interest of the region.

However, many politicians who attended the Thika Greens on Fridays denounced discussing the revenue sharing formula.

However, reports indicate that the leaders were raising their concern that the region should not “go to relegation” after the end of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime.

“We are working on a situation where even if we get the DP post, it is one that is spiced up and with an icing on the cake,” a lawmaker who asked not to be named told the Star on Sunday.

Mt. Kenya is now advertising itself to politicians seeking the powerful post in 2022 for a political truce. The politicians describe the region as “an attractive bride whom politicians seeking support from must seduce”.

The bid by the Mt. Kenya leaders has emerged at a time when BBI is facing big trouble ahead after IEBC denounced its proposal to conduct a referendum.

According to politicians aligned to the Deputy President William Ruto, the referendum could halt DP’s political ambitions in 2022

READ ALSO: Moses Kuria, Ann Waguru Face-Off Over Development in Mt. Kenya Region

They have thus vowed to battle the preparation of referendum while pledging messy revenge against president Uhuru Kenyatta.

