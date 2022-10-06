Connect with us

Politics

Mt Kenya Politician Warns Ruto’s inner Circle Not to Repeat Uhuru Kenyatta’s Mistakes and Spoil His Presidency

By

Published

20220226 185402

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga has asked President William Ruto’s men not to spoil his tenure. 

Speaking on Tuesday during the burial of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagu’s brother Jack Reriani, Governor Kahiga said that they will continue supporting President Ruto and will help him move the country forward if he will be accessible. 

“Don’t spoil our President the way you spoiled the former President ending up not receiving our calls. Allow us to have access to our President the way we used to have,” he said.

“We will continue to support the President unconditionally. Let us be allowed to be free with our President the way we used to when he was the Deputy President,” he added. 

20221006 082124

Kahiga stated that as Nyeri governor, he will do his part while the President addresses the country’s major challenges.

“Nyeri is a county in peace. Proceed with the work to revive the economy and major problems the country is facing, Nyeri we are okay and we will do our part, you have nothing to worry,” he said.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta was accused of being ‘unavailable’ for the people of Mt Kenya something that resulted in his loss of political dominance to William Ruto’s UDA wave. 

Former President Uhuru Kenyata

In July 2022 former senate Minority leader now Governor James Orengo accused Uhuru of being ‘unavailable’ during a standoff in the sharing of Sh 316 billion counties’ shareable revenue.

“The thing President Mwai Kibaki did probably no other President would be able to do. I’m not ashamed of saying that. I’m advising the current President to be more accessible for him to enable us to solve these problems,” Orengo said on the floor of the House during a heated debate on the revenue issue.

“We would not have been here if he was more accessible. I’m telling you without being afraid. I’m not saying it for me, I’m saying it for the country,” he said.

