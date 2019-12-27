Murkomen Reminds Kenyans of the Bromance Between Uhuru and Ruto With TBT Photo

(KDRTV) – Mtaachana tu is a very common phrase in Kenya used on couples who can’t let go of each other during the infancy stage of a relationship. There is a time President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto were an item, a match made in heaven. The two were always together, mostly donning matching shirts and ties. They were the envy of many politicians.

But as they say, good things don’t last and their enemies were waiting for the day wataachana tu!

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has shared a classic TBT photo of UhuRuto, during the good times.

In December, Statehouse shared a Christmas message from both the President and his Deputy. The message asked Kenyans “to remember and apply our shared values of compassion, sharing and communion.”

“Let the holidays bring us closer to each other so that we can lighten our burden and brighten our journey,” reads part of the Christmas message from the Presidency in 2017.

It is not clear what journey the two were talking about but what we know is that whereas Uhuru has taken the path of leaving a legacy behind, his deputy wants to occupy statehouse in 2022. Is this where they started parting ways?

Murkomen’s tweet has elicited sharp reactions on social media with most Kenyans saying the marriage was just a castle in the air and wasn’t meant to survive.

😂😂😂 embarrassment. Relationship built on castle air. — Mundhir Abdirahman (@eastleighpundit) December 26, 2019

Last year, State House shared a Christmas message from President Uhuru alone.

Since 2017, UhuRuto have never read from the same script. On March 9, 2018, the President invited his political rival Raila Odinga to Harambee House where they agreed to bury the hatchet and started calling each other brothers. Uhuru got a new friend and Ruto was sidelined. There have been rumors that power brokers at State House have instructed the communication team not to share any images that show the President and his deputy together.

Read Also: Ruto, Raila Share Same Christmas Messages

Uburu has publicly criticized his deputy for starting ally campaigns. Last year he jokingly referred to Ruto as a person who likes to Tanga Tanga. This was in reference to Ruto’s numerous weekend meetings across different parts of the country to launch government projects.

That is how the Tanga Tanga movement was born.

