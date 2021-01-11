Mutahi Ngunyi Claims William Ruto Made his Wealth from Freemason

(KDRTV) – Controversial Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has sensationally claimed that Deputy President William Ruto is a member of the Freemason Society.

In several tweets, Professor Ngunyi adduced Ruto’s rise from a chicken seller to a wealthy politician to the secret sect. He said it is also the reason the DP rose from nowhere to become a Deputy President.

Read Also: Kikuyus Will Vote for Ruto Because He is a Thief, Just Like Them

“William RUTO was created by the FREEMASONS in the MOI Government. FACT. This is HOW a CHICKEN SELLER from SUGOI became Deputy President from NOWHERE,” the analyst said.

According to Ngunyi, the wheelbarrow, which has recently been associated with William Ruto’s Hustler Politics, is also a symbol of freemasonry.

DID you KNOW that the WHEELBARROW is one of the SYMBOLS of the FREE MASONS? — Mutahi Ngunyi (@MutahiNgunyi) January 10, 2021

Once a key supporter of the Deputy President, Mutahi Ngunyi has recently morphed into Ruto’s biggest critic.

Read Also: Mutahi Ngunyi claims Murkomen Used to Bible to Cover His Wickedness

The Professor coined the ‘Tyranny of Numbers” analogy in the run-up to the 2013 elections to demonstrate how a coalition between Kikuyus and Kalenjins would sweep the Presidential elections, arguing that Raila and his CORD alliance did not have the numbers to beat that.

Today, Ngunyi claims that it is time for Kenya to have a president outside the Kikuyu and Kalenjin communities.

Read Also: Mutahi Ngunyi Completely Destroys Murkomen With Savage Tweet

“Have LUO Women, Luhya Women, and OTHER WOMEN given BIRTH to MEN who can be PRESIDENTS and Deputy Presidents? Between 1963 and 2022, Kikuyus have been PRESIDENT for 35 years and Vice President for 24 YEARS. KALENJINS- President for 24 YEARS, Vice President 22 YEARS. IS this RIGHT?” the Professor said.

Kikuyus and Kalenjins have a political DISEASE called LIBIDO DOMINANDI-a CRAVING to DOMINATE. That is why they created a FERRARI PRESIDENCY with two seats. Ruto and Kikuyu HOMEGUARDS want to KEEP the FERRARI. But Uhuru and Raila want a MATATU PRESIDENCY. What is WRONG with THAT? — Mutahi Ngunyi (@MutahiNgunyi) January 6, 2021

It is believed Mutahi Ngunyi is the man who advised President Uhuru Kenyatta to announce that it could be time to have a leader outside the two communities.