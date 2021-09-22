Connect with us

Mutahi Ngunyi To Raila: Pick Martha Karua As Running Mate And You’ll Ruto Back To Sugoi

Political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi has advised ODM leader Raila Odinga to pick Martha Karua as his running and Deputy President William Ruto will stand no chance in winning the presidential seat come 2022.

Raila, 76, is planning to vie for the presidency but he is yet to officially announce his 2022 Presidential bid.

Ngunyi believes that if the Narc-Kenya Chairperson teams up with Raila, they’ll be a powerful force that even Ruto won’t be able to match.

At this RATE, Raila will have to WORK very hard NOT to become President,” said the analyst who currently works at Presidential Delivery Unit at Statehouse.

“Especially if he runs with ‘happy birthday’ Martha Karua. This #rarua TICKET is the ONE. Think ABOUT it!

His comments come at a time when Karua was picked as interim Mt Kenya spokesperson, where she will be in charge of negotiating the needs of Mt Kenya residents at the national table.

Raila has to proved to be a hard sell in Mt Kenya reason and he has been looking for ways to increase his vote count in the region.

