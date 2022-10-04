Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna Calls Out President Ruto For Not Inviting Him to Event

By

Published

Ruto Sifuna scaled e1627048004423

Ruto Sifuna

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has chastised President William Ruto’s protocol team for not inviting Azimio la Umoja leaders into Presidential events. 

Speaking on Monday October 3, in an interview with KTN News the ODM senator alleged that the Ruto administration has not been inviting leaders allied to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga into the state events. 

“You can ask the presidential team whether I was invited when Ruto was touring the construction site in Mukuru. I certainly did not receive any invitation. The other leaders have confirmed the same,” he stated.

The first term senator added that they won’t gate crash on a State event noting that its not a must they attend. 

“They do not have to be there. Physical presence does not ensure that the concrete poured at the site dries. Are you telling me that the welder working on the site will not do their job because Sifuna is not there? If I am invited, I will go.

“I usually say that if you do not want to go to a wedding because you are hurt by the proceedings, why go and ruin the photos by looking gloomy? You can just stay at home,” he stated.

His sentiments comes after President William Ruto on Monday presided over the groundbreaking ceremony for the Mukuru kwa Reuben affordable housing project on Monday.

The head of state was in the company of Cabinet Secretaries James Macharia (Transport, Housing, Infrastructure and Public Works), Simon Chelugui (Labour) Farida Karoney (Land), Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga, Nairobi Deputy Governor Njoroge Muchiri, MPs Esther Passaris (Nairobi County), Felix Odiwuor (Langata) James Gakuya (Embakasi North) and  Benjamin Gathiru (Embakasi Central), Mwafrika Augustine (Roysambu) among others.

Also Read: Meet 5 Top Politicians Who Succeeded After Dumping Raila Odinga

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019