Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna Calls Out President Ruto For Not Inviting Him to Event

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has chastised President William Ruto’s protocol team for not inviting Azimio la Umoja leaders into Presidential events.

Speaking on Monday October 3, in an interview with KTN News the ODM senator alleged that the Ruto administration has not been inviting leaders allied to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga into the state events.

“You can ask the presidential team whether I was invited when Ruto was touring the construction site in Mukuru. I certainly did not receive any invitation. The other leaders have confirmed the same,” he stated.

The first term senator added that they won’t gate crash on a State event noting that its not a must they attend.

“They do not have to be there. Physical presence does not ensure that the concrete poured at the site dries. Are you telling me that the welder working on the site will not do their job because Sifuna is not there? If I am invited, I will go.

“I usually say that if you do not want to go to a wedding because you are hurt by the proceedings, why go and ruin the photos by looking gloomy? You can just stay at home,” he stated.

His sentiments comes after President William Ruto on Monday presided over the groundbreaking ceremony for the Mukuru kwa Reuben affordable housing project on Monday.

The head of state was in the company of Cabinet Secretaries James Macharia (Transport, Housing, Infrastructure and Public Works), Simon Chelugui (Labour) Farida Karoney (Land), Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga, Nairobi Deputy Governor Njoroge Muchiri, MPs Esther Passaris (Nairobi County), Felix Odiwuor (Langata) James Gakuya (Embakasi North) and Benjamin Gathiru (Embakasi Central), Mwafrika Augustine (Roysambu) among others.

