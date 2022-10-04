Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna Opens Up On How DP Gachagua Has Forced Him Not To Watch TV With Her Daughter

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has asserted that President William Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua are vindictive individuals.

While Speaking on Monday October 3 during an interview with KTN News, Sifuna justified his statements by adding that, based on their public speeches and remarks, the duo intends to go after people who oppose them even after they win the election.

” I guess this is their way of celebrating victory but if you see how they are eager to go after their perceived enemies and reminding them every time, including the president’ s speech in parliament. This is the reason why some of us would rather keep off these events because if they see you they remind you of how you used to harass them while in government and now it’ s your turn to eat a humble pie, ” Sifuna said.

The ODM Secretary General added that Gachagua is not qualified for the position of Deputy President in light of his recent views on forex and the shamba system.

” This is not what leadership is about. You need some magnanimity, you need some grace. You must have people that are competent for the jobs they are going for. He is not competent to speak on matters of forex.

” Even if he tries, even in the context of climate changes, then you have a deputy president saying that we will release people back into the forest after the fights we have had to save the Mau, the science has explained to us rainfall does not come from the clouds. Some people are still stuck with 1990s DO’ s mentality, ” Sifuna stated.

The Nairobi Senator further added that he is no longer free to watch TV with her daughter due to DP Rigathi Gachagua’ s bad language.

” There was a time when it was safe to watch news with my 6- year old daughter. But when you hear expletives from the deputy president and because she is a little bit far away you can’ t catch her ears before the words come out then she looks at you and says ‘ Daddy what is the meaning of that word that our deputy president has used. ” It is very embarrassing, ” he noted.

