Ngunjiri and Sudi mock President Uhuru Kenyatta

KDRTV News-An online video depicting the Member Parliament of Kapseret Oscar Sudi and his Nakuru Counter Ngujiri is doing rounds on social media where the duo are seen mocking President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The two members of parliament at first are heard claiming that they love the President so much and are planning to meet him on Tuesday next week and then after that they start a mock cry to the president asking him not to abandon his deputy President William Ruto.

On the other hand Oscar Sudi recently sent a jab to President Uhuru Kenyatta as incompetent, lazy and cannot help Kenyans.

