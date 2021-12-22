Connect with us

Politics

ODM Calls For A Crisis Meeting After Raila Hinted On Working With Mudavadi Ahead of 2021 Election

Published

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has convened a crisis meeting with ODM youthful legislators from Mulembe region days after Raila hinted on teaming up with Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi for 2022 pre-election preparations.

Mulembe young professionals allied to ODM held a consultative meeting to assemble the grassroot ideas that will make Raila Odinga secure presidency in 2022.

The meeting was chaired by Navakholo MP Emanuel Wangwe who was elected on Jubilee party ticket in 2017 but defected to Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja, Raila’s Chief of Staff Dr. Mondo, African Youth Ambassador on Governance Alex Matere, MP Benard Shinani among other ODM confidants from Western region.

According to Alex Matere, the meeting’s agenda was to exhaustively expound on the Western region’s blue print and discuss Raila’s state house journey ahead of 2022 general election

“I convened the Mulembe young professionals under the patronage of Hon. Emmanuel Wagwe, ODM secretary general Edwin Sifuna, Hon. Bernard Shinali in discourse to firm up on the Magharibi region blue print. In attendance was chief of staff of Raila Odinga presidential secretariat Dr. Omondo” African youth ambassador Mr. Alex Matere said.

This comes barely a week after Raila hinted on working with the former deputy prime minister Musalia Mudavadi ahead of next year’s general election.

Raila affirmed that Mudavadi is his political brother and there were possibilities of rejoining for 2022 election. “Mwana wa Hannah is my brother and all along we have ben political friends. I know there will come a time we shall again work together ahead of 2022 election” Raila said during the burial ceremony of the late Mama Rosebella Mudavadi (Mudavadi’s step mother) who died a month ago in Virginia, United States of America while undergoing treatment.

If Mudavadi-Raila coalition will emerge, then DP Ruto’s hustler nation camp might scatter in Western region jeopardizing his presidential ambition.

