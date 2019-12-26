ODM Comes to Sonko’s Rescue at the Hour of Need

(KDRTV)-Embattled Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko can breathe a sigh of relief, at least for now, as plans to impeach him have cooled off.

Sonko will have to thank the ODM Party, for coming to his rescue.

ODM MCAs in Nairobi County Assembly have distanced themselves from plans to impeach the governor who has been barred from office after being charged with 19 counts of corruption and conflict of interest crimes.

The lawmakers say they cannot impeach Sonko unless they have been given a go-ahead by their party leader. So far, ODM has not given direction on what to do in Nairobi.

Led by vocal Nyayo Highrise MCA Kennedy Oyugi, said impeaching Sonko is not something that can be done anyhow owing to the fact that the county does not have a deputy governor.

Good Morning🌎🌍🌏I urge Nairobians to impeach Governor Sonko and make me the County Boss…. @KTNPointBlank #TonyGachoka pic.twitter.com/ttQDoxmo9g — Pastor Ng'ang'a 🇰🇪 (@ItsPastorNg) December 24, 2019

“We cannot make such a major move if we have not been given the green light by our party leaders. As at now, those calling for the impeachment are a few members who want to settle scores with Sonko and we will not be a party to such wars,” said Mr Oyugi told a local daily.

A group of MCAs who want to impeach the governor have claimed that they have collected 82 signatures, which meet the required two-thirds majority to ouster the governor. But South C MCA Osman Khalif has challenged the group to make public their signatures.

“We are led by our party leaders who are yet to tell us what to do. They should show the public the 82 signatures they are saying they have,” said Mr Khalif.

It has also emerged that Sonko has not approached Jubilee MCAs to try and stop his impeachment. It seems the governor is playing with his cards close to his chest.

Sonko and ODM do not see eye to eye. In the runner up to the 2017 elections, ODM boss Raila Odinga claimed that he would resign if he became President and Sonko was voted Nairobi governor.

